A man has leaked some chats, showing how a young lady who rejected him in 2019 came back to plead for forgiveness

According to the chats posted on Twitter, the lady refused to give her WhatsApp number to Tommy Viccetti

Social media users have descended on the viral tweet which has gained over 12k likes and more than 3k retweets

A man, Tommy Viccetti, has refused to accept a lady who rejected him three years ago.

In a tweet he made on October 26, Tommy said he is no longer the man he was in 2019, meaning he won't accept the lady.

Tommy Viccetti sparked reactions with how he handled the situation with the lady who rejected him in 2019. Photo credit: Twitter/@tommy_viccetti and Westend61/Getty Images.

Tommy attached a conversation he had with the lady in November 2019, during which she refused to give him her WhatsApp number.

The lady runs back to Tommy in 2022 to plead for forgiveness

In a dramatic U-turn, the lady went back to Tommy's DM after three years and pleaded to be forgiven for her actions.

The lady in question said she regrets not giving him the number he requested.

Tommy tweeted:

"Sorry, I am not the same man I was in 2019. Probably went through my recent photos and saw the boy has cleaned up good."

See the full tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@A_Abby_Abi commented:

"I've said this somewhere and I'll say it again. Ladies, once you know you've turned down a man before for whatever reason, don't come back when he's made progress. You may not be coming because of that progress he's made but you also can't blame him for thinking that's why."

@OGBdeyforyou asked:

"Why do women do this?"

@mubarak_lukman said:

"Somebody please give that man a medal."

@Abdul_SSaeed commented:

"Your reply as she denies you the number “oh okay it’s cool” that’s the king move for me, even if she didn’t come back years later that was a respectful response."

