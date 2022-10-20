Young ladies have recently been advised by a Ghanaian woman concerning how they must treat boyfriends who give them money every day

In a TikTok video, @adepacreamlady shared that it is very uncommon for a man always to give his girlfriend money; hence those who do that must be adored and praised always

She added that it is a huge deal if a man gives the woman he is just dating GH₵20, as even some married women do not receive that

A bold Ghanaian woman has recently shared a word of advice to women, which has gathered massive reactions on social media.

Ghanaian woman talking in video, Ghana cedis Photo credit: @adepacreamlady/TikTok, ISSOUF SANOGO/Getyy Images

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok timeline of @adepacreamlady had her sharing that a lady must count herself lucky if she is dating a wise man who gives her GH₵20 or GH₵30 every day.

She added that it is not necessarily the responsibility of a boyfriend to give his woman money every day hence the little he affords to give out must be appreciated. @adepacreamlady also mentioned that men of such kind are very rare to find because there are married women with kids who do not receive such amounts from their partners daily.

Many who saw her post had a lot to say about it. At the time of this publication, over 26,000 likes with close to 1,400 comments have been racked up.

The full video has been linked below;

