A fitness coach simply identified as Workout Queen has elicited reactions as she finally tied the knot at the age of 57

The young-looking lady walked down the aisle with a 62-year-old man and rocked a red dress for her white wedding

Videos and pictures from the occasion got many people wondering what the secret to her young look is

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

At the age of 57, a gorgeous lady finally got married and celebrated it on social media.

The fitness coach popularly known as Workout Queen shared clips and pictures from the occasion to her over 75k TikTok followers.

She got married at 57. Photo Credit: TikTok/@blondlocs

Source: UGC

In one of her clips, she revealed that her husband is 62 years of age. The young-looking lady rocked a red dress for the occasion as against a white outfit many ladies sport.

Another clip she shared showed her 80-year-old dad walking at the white wedding and then her best friend who is a male.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Social media users gushed over how young she looked and hailed her fitness routine.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Kena Banks Rakes said:

"58?! Honey! You are stunning! You look like you're in your 20s!!!!"

ehlsci said:

"You look amazing !!! I wanted to get married in a red dress too & my mom almost lost her mind beautiful couple."

adrinenjenga said:

"Gorgeous. keep this fit and trim coz you do look absolutely amazing."

donna_decorates said:

"Yes, I remember, and you looked amazing…now on to the new chapter…your my inspiration my sister!"

Safinah said:

"I remembered you way back from Facebook. You motivated me to take gym serious! I think you also do real estate! Aging gracefully."

Njeri Wangari12 said:

"Now this is it .....period ..at the ebd of the day there is someone for everyone."

Lady gets married at age 64

Meanwhile, YEN.com.ghpreviously reported that a lady had tied the knot at the age of 64.

The woman said that people told her she is just way above a woman any man would be interested in. She added that people told her that even if a man comes calling, the person will be shorter in height or she will be 10 years older than the man.

According to her, God did it for her and put many people to shame. She revealed that her heartthrob is not only taller than she is, he is also way older.

Erumena said that whenever her friends got married, she was happy. Every year, she always tells herself that she would spend December in her husband’s house.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng