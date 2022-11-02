A young lady in high school abroad showed how her friends reacted when she brought fufu to school

The friends all gathered around the food as they finished the big wraps of fufu in no time in their cafeteria

Among TikTokers who reacted to her video were those who praised her for not being ashamed of her local food

An African lady, @dah.african.gyal, shared a funny video capturing the moment she took some wraps of fufu to her school abroad.

While in her school's cafeteria, she placed the fufu down. Her mates came around, washed their hands and devoured the meal in no time.

People were amazed by how the lady's friends quickly finished the food. Photo source: TikTok/@dah.african.gyal

Lady's friends enjoy fufu

Her friends really enjoyed the meal as they sat around a big table to eat it with soup and pieces of chicken.

After the lady was done eating, she showed off some dance moves. Many people who reacted to her clip said that her friends must have really enjoyed themselves.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 700 comments with more than 30,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Abby Dokie said:

"I’m so happy to see this honestly! For someone that was scare to say she was African back in high school…this brings me complete joy."

Khadijat said:

"I wish I had African friends like this in school."

SMD‼️ said:

"I will be sitting at that table."

marlene kougblenou said:

"Hope you stayed up in class after that lol."

Its_racheal said:

"I’m happy to see this for this generation of Africans cuz ordinary jollof I was too ashamed to eat it infront of everyone in middle or high school."

Kojo said:

"Your so lucky you have so many African friends."

Baraka Kipanga asked:

"How did you have time to finish all that?"

