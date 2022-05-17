Some photos of a lovely couple made it to Facebook, and it has got people talking. In the photo, a man is seen being loving to his pregnant wife

The loving and romantic husband is seen feeding his wife, bringing her breakfast in bed and pampering her

In the caption, the author of the post said that all husbands should endeavor to do this for their wives. The post generated a lot of reaction

A post on Facebook featured a beautiful couple in a romantic relationship in some eye-catching photos.

The woman who was pregnant can be seen getting princess treatment from her husband who can be seen cooking for her and serving her breakfast in bed.

Photo: Husband taking care of pregnant wife Source: Ÿãw Bôãdï Žêŕãhiäh

Source: Facebook

The photos were shared in a Facebook group called tell it all. The post saw a reaction from Facebook peeps, with some making funny comments whiles others admired the couple in the photo.

Social Media Reactions

Owusuaa Ophelia made a hilarious comment that got many laughing as she said:

We will talk about the love later. But the issue now is…koose 13 +ice cream, s3 porridge nso oo and probably she will drink water on top. Ad3n oyim Usain Bolt anaa Dede Ayew?

Moroti Rotty Gabriel showed his admiration as he said:

Can’t wait to take care of someone’s daughter like this. Love is sweet ooo but only with the right person

Linda Kwofie voiced her opinion on the matter, saying:

Very good but it doesn't happen every day throughout the pregnancy proceess sometimes u the woman don't even feel for these things n the man might be busy with work..the good thing is to be consioucse to care for your wife pregnant or not n some men …

Maame Abena Versatile felt the love is unrealistic:

This be social media love in real life it wunt happen , he will help you yes but not 100%. Early morning sickness kraa will make him run from you.

Lady Shares Mind Blowing Before And After Photos That Leaves Social Media In a Frenzy

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously published a story about a lady who changed drastically after getting pregnant.

A photo has been shared by a lady that has left social media in tatters. The photo showed the lady's looks before and after her pregnancy. She looked different in the two images.

In the before picture, she had marks on her face and discoloured skin, while she glowed beautifully in the after photos.

Source: YEN.com.gh