A Nigerian lady has attracted the attention of TikTok users after showing off the amount of money she received from her freedom party

The lady identified as Nancy Billions just finished her apprenticeship and is about to open her own shop

Nancy pulled out a bag full of money in one scene of the video, and in another, she was being sprayed with money by guests

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Nigerian lady, Nancy Billions, has caused a stir on TikTok after flaunting a large amount of money.

According to Nancy, who is a hairdresser, she made the money on the day of her freedom party.

Nancy Billions said she made the money during her freedom party. Photo credit: TikTok/@nancybillionz1.

Source: UGC

It appears she was working as an apprentice before now and has now decided to open her own shop.

In the video, she tagged herself as the latest CEO in town while someone else prayed for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Guests spray her money

In one scene of the video, the lady showed when some young men were spraying her with bundles of money.

In another scene, she dragged out a sack full of money and emptied it on the floor, ready to be counted.

She thereafter posed in a photo with bundles of money in her hands to celebrate her freedom as an apprentice.

The lady also showed off her certificate obtained from the saloon where she learned hair-making. However, she disabled comments on the video, even as she failed to mention the amount she realised at the party.

Watch the video below:

Man breaks his piggy bank, counts N5.5 million in viral video

In a related development, popular Nigerian website Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man broke his big piggy bank and counted the amount he saved in it.

He carefully sat down on his bed and counted the crumpled N1000 notes one after the other.

At the end of the day, he stacked them in bundles of N500,000. A simple count of the bundles showed that there were a total of N5.5 million.

His story amazed many people on TikTok who called him a patient man for being able to be consistent with his saving lifestyle.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng