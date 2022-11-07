A young medical doctor has recently shared some of the challenges he faces at work thanks to his physical appearance

A video captured him revealing that he struggles to get the right fitting scrubs due to how muscular his arms are

He also mentioned that, sadly, his sick patients always get frighted when they see him for the first time, and it is all because he is built with muscles

A young medical doctor has recently taken to social media to open up about the stress of having extra muscles within his work line.

Good-looking doctor in his scrubs recording himself complaining Photo credit: @simsimmaaz

Source: Twitter

The Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of @simsimmaaz had the young man reveal that he is a medical doctor, but because he is well-built, he struggles to get the right fit for his work scrubs. He also revealed that another major challenge of his is his patients always getting frightened by his looks.

According to him, he has adopted many measures to avoid coming off as intimidating to sick people he attends to, but they have all been very unsuccessful.

The young lady who shared the video had the caption;

I'm crying

At the time of this publication, over 2,060 retweets, 1023 quote tweets and 14,700 likes have been racked up.

The full video has been linked below;

Source: YEN.com.gh