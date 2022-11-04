Mistameister and some other Ghanaians working at Twitter have lost their positions

This comes on the back of the recent takeover by famous billionaire Elon Musk who is on a different mission

Messages have started pouring in as lots of social media users are commiserating with those affected

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Bernard Kafui Sokpe, a popular Ghanaian social media expert who has worked with Twitter for the past year has been laid off as part of a restructuring taking place in the global company.

The young man popularly known as Mistameister has started receiving emotional messages after the news emerged that he had been affected, among other Ghanaians.

On his handle, @mistameister, Bernard revealed that he is already being overwhelmed by the messages he is receiving.

Photo of Mistameister vs Screenshot of Elon Musk Photo credit: @mistameister via Twitter; Scott Olson via GettyImages

Source: UGC

"These messages too touching . Chale I’m a hard guy don’t make me cry ," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Mistameister also described the experience at Twitter as the most amazing career experience he has ever had and further mentioned that he did not imagine himself getting into that high position.

In his own words:

It’s been a year working at a place I never imagined I’ll ever get to work.I’m glad that I could represent for Africa & I didn’t let us down. My best career experience by far & it was beautiful whilst it lasted.Much love to all the amazing tweeps that made it worth it.

He was employed as a senior partner manager at Twitter, as a news article by YEN.com.gh in 2021 reported.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, Tesla, Space X and now Twitter CEO Elon Musk was expected to announce new changes to the Twitter workforce by Friday, November 4.

The changes included shelving half of the company's employees to reduce operational costs.

Musk's to abolish working from home

According to Bloomberg, musk will reverse the work plan requiring remote employees to report to the office.

The world's richest man, Elon Musk acquired Twitter for a whopping $44 billion deal in October 2022.

Musk took control of the giant social media site, instituting changes to its management and terms of service.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh