An excited young man has recently got many people celebrating with him after sharing that he is finally a doctor.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @Officialmauton had him revealing that he failed one of his courses and had to write again before he could become a doctor, and thankfully he has successfully passed.

Excited young doctor Photo credit: @Officialmauton_/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The young man shared a photo of himself wearing a lab coat with a stethoscope around his neck looking very handsome and professional.

His actual post read;

"Passed my resit. Dr. Samuel Mauton. MBBS Ikeja."

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 1,200 retweets, 55 quotes and 17,900 likes.

Some of the comments have been compiled below by YEN.com.gh;

@DreamMan_NG commented:

Congratulations bro. No go japa leave us oo. You must work here for at least 35yrs before you consider it.

@eminentronics_ wrote:

Your face shine. You glasses shine. Your results self shine⚡Congratulations doctor

From @cyrilemeka:

Congratulations... Welcome to the club!!!!

@s_jay_p commented:

Love this. Congratulations bruv (Dr)

@itisMeka commented:

I know I know this guy, prolly my secondary school. Pretty sure I know him somewhere

Source: YEN.com.gh