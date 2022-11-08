A woman found two pythons mating behind her microwaves, and netizens expressed their horror at the situation

The video quickly went viral on Facebook, where snake catcher Stuart Mckenzie caught the pair doing the deed

Folks worldwide expressed their disdain for danger noodles and gave side-splitting comments about the event

A woman was tremendously shocked when she found two pythons mating behind her microwave, inspiring netizens to share their hatred for the slithery invaders.

A lady found two pythons doing the deed behind her microwave, shocking peeps worldwide. Images: Nisian Hughes, bymuratdeniz/ Getty Images

According to Yahoo News, it was an older lady who discovered the danger noodles having a good time behind her appliance. A snake rescuer, Stuart Mckenzie, assisted the Australian woman in taking the snakes out of her house.

Stuart spoke about how most people should watch out for snakes trying to enter their houses, considering it was mating season, but he also expressed how strange it was that they were mating the way they did. He then put the two snakes in the bag.

He also said that the snakes would be looking for a place to lay their eggs and also looking for food from all the energy-draining mating they would be doing.

Peeps couldn't help but express their disdain for the situation under a Facebook post about the incident. See the responses below:

Richard B. Mills Sr. said:

"I hope she let them finish what they were doing!"

Alex Lewis mentioned:

"If they were African American they would have moved. Immediately."

Ricardo Ortega commented:

"Nope! Burn the house, move from city, state, country. Peace out!"

Stephen Thomas posted:

"I think that’s a guy who found those pythons."

Byron Buhl shared:

"Hell yeah, that's wild."

James Robert Ryman Jr. said:

"It’s probably time to move out."

Ron Trawitz mentioned:

"Hate it when that happens."

Jack Smith commented:

"Disgusting! I really don't like snakes."

