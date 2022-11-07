A taxi driver asked a lady sitting in the front to hold the brake while he went on a quick toilet break

The things South Africans go through when it comes to public transport can be really eventful at times

South Africans cackled at the hilarious video and understood exactly what the poor woman had to go through

A taxi driver asked a lady to hold the break while he was taking a little toilet break, all because she was sitting in the front seat next to him.

A taxi driver's request for a woman to hold the brake had Mzansi peeps howling and sharing similar stories. Images: queenmaseko3/ TikTok, Urbazon/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

queenmaseko3 shared the hilarious clip online and got asked why she wasn't wearing any shoes in the first place. The short TikTok quickly spread and amassed over a million views even though it's just a few seconds long.

The most plausible reason why the taxi driver did this is that the taxi would roll back if the brake were to be let go, and the handbrake simply doesn't work. The taxis that exhibit such poor conditions tend to be the older models of minibus taxis.

The clip struck a chord with Mzansi peeps, who have been in a similar situation. See the funny responses below:

Skhumbuzo Mthethwa said:

"It's your duty as uhlezi phambili "

Queen_flo56 commented:

"People's lives are in your hands or is it feet? "

Bliss_16 mentioned:

"No guys this is why I love TikTok. Very authentic & realistic "

rema's wife posted:

"The way he even rushed in after you removed your foot"

ThandoGumede shared:

"You are officially ready to be a driver This is a right of passage."

NEVI said:

"I died when the driver made me sit in the driver's seat and step on the brake while he went to buy a cigarette "

LaShongwe.S commented:

"I once had to do this then the taxi started rolling down cause my feet were too short and I was getting tired"

_shes.a_star01 mentioned:

"THE GHETTOOYOH our taxi's are falling apart."

Source: Briefly.co.za