The Ghanaian taxi driver Kwesi Ackon who returned GH₵8.4k belonging to a trader has gone out to celebrate the award with his family

The honest Church of Pentecost member has been seen smiling for the first time in photos that were taken since he went viral

He went on the outing with his beautiful wife and three children whose faces were filled with joy

Kwesi Ackon, the honest Ghanaian taxi driver who went viral in June after he was recorded giving back 8,400 cedis that a passenger had left in his car has celebrated his international award with his family.

As YEN.com.gh recently reported, the 37-year-old man got an integrity award from the Global 28 COE (Credentials of Entrepreneurship) Awards which was held in Accra.

The Credentials of Entrepreneur is the platform for the World of Entrepreneurs which is rigorously and successfully spreading its wings globally and has been incorporated in approximately 85 countries and many more are in pipeline.

For the first time in the photos shared on myjoyonline.com, the taxi driver, who many have come to know for his straight face, was spotted smiling.

He was seen with his beautiful wife and three children who many expect will also grow to become people with integrity as he will raise them in the way of the Lord like himself.

What Kwesi Ackon said after receiving the international award

Speaking after the award, Kwesi mentioned that he wants to the an integrity ambassador to educate the youths on integrity, adding that educating youths on the subject matter will go a long way to addressing social vices and corruption among the youths.

Source: YEN.com.gh