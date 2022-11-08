Young Ghanaian actor Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye, popularly known as Strika, has been spotted selling coconut on the streets of Accra

Strika who played the role of Abraham Atta's friend in the Hollywood movie Beast Of No Nation got paid $30,000 in 2015

The video has stirred sad reactions from many Ghanaians who have been heartbroken by his unfortunate fate

One of the two Ghanaian boys who became famous after featuring in the Hollywood movie, Beast Of No Nation, Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye, is back in the news for the wrong reasons.

Quaye who played the role of Strika alongside Abraham Attah, known as Agu, in the movie has been spotted selling coconut on the streets of Accra.

In a video sighted on the Instagram page @elikem_the_gossip, Strika is seen pushing a wheelbarrow full of fresh coconut.

Abraham Attah's friend Strika back on the streets Photo source: @abraham.attah, @sweet_maame_adwoa

There was another young man in black who was selling the coconut. From the video, it looks as if he was the one helping to sell coconut.

See the video below:

Strika and Abraham Attah's contrasting fortunes after Beast Of No Nations

The current situation of Strika may come as a shock to many Ghanaians as it is directly in contrast with the life of Abraham Attah.

Right after their roles in the movie in 2015, Abraham Attah has gone on to become a Hollywood movie star. He is currently studying at Tufts University in the United States.

Strika, on the other hand, has remained a street boy with his living standards not changing despite being given a decent pay cheque for his role.

In an interview Strika granted, he revealed that $30,000 was paid to his handlers at the time of the movie, but he did not receive a penny.

The actor's family came out to clarify the issue, saying the young man did not want to go to school as he dropped out and ran from home.

Strika's life story stirs reactions from Ghanaians

The video of Strika's current situation has triggered a lot of reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

nanadagr8 said:

"The guy messed up his own life with tramol and following the wrong crowd. His manager really tried for him but bloggers and silly people demonized him online, made it look like the man wanted to exploit him. They took him to a good school, but he effed around and dropped out. Trouble after trouble. Later many of us came together with multiple funding attempts to reshape this guy but stiiiill. The only truly helper of this boy would be he himself if he truly wants to change his life around. Else, he'll remain on the street like that. Honestly, we've really tried. Enough of the sympathy."

akua_duodua said:

"At least he's alive and hustling. He had 2 options and chose what he wanted. Allow him. Wishing him luck though."

makora_mimi said:

"May God almighty who have compassion over people have mercy on him. Sending him so much light and love. Am so broken. But he is looking decent and nice. He will be fine."

ericato2 said:

Hmmm, this life & the choices we make . The manager had good intentions, but the boy & his family thought otherwise, today where are those journalists who diabolically carried the story & did propaganda on radio as if the manager was chopping his hard earned dollars?

