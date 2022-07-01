An honest young lady has released a photo of an iPhone on social media to help find the rightful owner

According to her, she found the smartphone in a Bolt vehicle she took on Sunday, June 26, but no one has since called

Rhozzy Love, who reacted with other netizens said, ''you can remove the sim and call someone on his contact list to ask for directions to his place. So the comes for it, please''

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A young lady, who found an iPhone in a Bolt car at Abelenkpe in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana, has released a photo of the smartphone to help find the rightful owner.

According to her, she found the phone on the evening of Sunday, June 26, but had since not received a call.

The image was shared with a message on the Facebook page of social media influencer Nana Tea.

Photos of iPhone and a young man. Credit: Nana Tea

Source: Facebook

''I hope you’re doing well with the family. Please I found a phone in a Bolt car I took yesterday evening at Abelenkpe.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

''The phone is an iPhone but no call came through from yesterday evening till now. Kindly post it for me so we can locate the owner,'' the post read.

Many netizens have praised the young lady for her show of integrity and honesty.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Photos of iPhone. Credit: Nana Tea

Source: Facebook

Social media reactions

Paa Kwaisey said:

''The driver is the best person to trace the owner through his trip records for that day. You should have told the driver about it and asked for his help to trace the owner cos it's obvious it belonged to the immediate rider he picked before you.''

Ruth Olive replied:

''Paa Kwaisey, what if the driver doesn't return it to the owner l think it good he took it.''

Rhozzy Love commented:

''You can remove the sim and call someone on his contact list to ask for directions to his place. So he comes for it please.''

Ticia Asare said:

''Reason I always advise people to use their pictures as wallpaper and lock screen saver.''

Rahmat Borntowin LyricsKaza commented:

''I wish you were the one who found my items in a bolt from Airport to Kasoa.''

Torgbui Agorkorli said:

''Take the sim out and put it in another phone and check if he’s got some contacts saved on it so you can call okay. Thank you, and may God bless you.''

Taxi Driver who Returned GH¢8,400

Not long ago, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwesi Ackon, the taxi driver who returned GH¢8,400 a passenger left in his vehicle, is now a driver at the Church of Pentecost General Headquarters in Accra, Ghana.

The 36-year-old driver, who fellowships at the Onyeametease Assembly in the Kokomlemle District in the La area of the church, started work on Thursday, June 16.

Ackon has expressed his heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to God and the church for the job offer, Graphic Online reported.

Kwesi Ackon Enjoys Himself At Lavish Restaurant

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Kwesi Ackon was spotted having the time of his life at a plush restaurant inside Villandro Residence.

In a tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh on Celebrity Blogger, he is seen enjoying a rich meal of Ghanaian fufu and soup, loaded with a lot of meat, with a cocktail to supplement it.

Kwesi Ackon dressed in an all-white kaftan with an orange pattern design and an all-white pair of trousers.

YEN.com.gh is not certain whether he was there with his wife and son, but one could tell that he was definitely having a good time.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh