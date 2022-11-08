The 37-year-old Ghanaian taxi driver who became a social media sensation in June has been awarded again

Kwesi Ackon, as his name goes, has won an international award for his exemplary integrity

Kwesi went viral when he returned GH₵8,400 belonging to a trader who had left it in his car

Kwesi Ackon, the honest Ghanaian taxi driver who went viral in June, 2022 after he returned a whopping GH₵8,400 that a trader had left in his car has been awarded.

A report by JoyPrime confirms that the 37-year-old man got an integrity award from the Global 28 COE (Credentials of Entrepreneurship) Awards which was held in Accra.

The Credentials of Entrepreneur is the platform for the World of Entrepreneurs which is rigorously and successfully spreading its wings globally and has been incorporated in approximately 85 countries and many more are in pipeline.

What Kwesi Ackon said after receiving the international award

Speaking after the award, Kwesi mentioned that he wants to the an integrity ambassador to educate the youths on integrity, adding that educating youths on the subject matter will go a long way to addressing social vices and corruption among the youths.

The high level of morality and truthfulness the taxi driver displayed in his work gained him enviable integrity accolades when the story broke.

Below were some thoughts Ghanaians shared after hearing of Kwesi's new award.

Shadrach Adjei indicated:

This guy keeps on getting his blessings from year to year .... A little good can take you to places.

Komlan Segnibo mentioned:

This is the kind of people we need to lead us president .......



