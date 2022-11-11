An Alpha Hour participant has recently wowed many after sharing how he landed his current job

In a tweet, @LifestyleFuego claimed that he joined the prayer platform as a way to tease his friend but got serious with it right after

The young man claimed that after being an active member for three days, he got called for an interview for a job he never applied for

A Ghanaian man has recently opened up about how he landed his current job after joining an online prayer platform.

The Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of @LifestyleFuego had him narrating that he joined the popular Facebook prayer platform Alpha Hour just to tease his friend who was a regular member, but upon participating, he got very serious with it and experienced a miracle three days after where he was called for a job he did not apply for.

See the alpha hour things erhh, I went in just to male mockery of ma negga be ooh, before I realised I joined the prayers. The next 3 days I got a call for a job interview and got the job.

According to him, he searched through his emails job applications, LinkedIn and other job search platforms and realised he never applied for the job so he attributed it to a miracle after joining Alpha Hour.

The miracle is; I Don't remember applying for that particular job, searched all my applied jobs in my email, LinkedIn, jobberman and other sites but couldn't find any trace of it, I don't know how to give my testimony so I use this opportunity. Indeed prayer works bruh

Many who saw the young man's post struggled to see how possible it is to be called for a job one did not apply, but others celebrated his miraculous win with him.

