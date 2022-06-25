Naa Adoley Jeffanet, the Ghanaian lady who went viral after indicating that her late mother sent money to her has raised eyebrows

According to the young lady who spoke in a recent interview, she does not have any form of belief in God

She explained that praying along with the Alpha Hour service was simply because she still believes in spirituality

A young Ghanaian lady called Naa Adoley Jeffanet went viral days ago when she shared a rather uncommon testimony indicating that her late mother sent her a whopping GH₵14,000 via Mobile Money.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, the lady went viral after she recounted being invited to Alpha Hour, a hot spiritual where she prayed for about an hour, and fell asleep.

Naa stated that she woke up the following day only to see a transaction of GH₵14,000 on her phone and went on to narrate how the transaction took her aback after which she decided to do some investigation into the source of the money, only to find out at the end it was from her late mother.

Praying without a belief in God

In a rather bizarre turn of events, Naa was interviewed on Pluzz FM about the whole incident where she revealed in passing that she does not believe in God.

The footage that is raising many eyebrows on social media saw her saying:

"I don't go to church. I have not been in church since the year 2013. This was because of the manner in which my mother died, which was led me to now believe that there is no God. Now, I only believe in spirituality. That's why I prayed along during the Alpha Hour."

Watch the video below

Watch the full video on Alpha Hour below

