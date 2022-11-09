A Ghanaian mother living abroad has recently come out to refute the claim that most people living abroad are equally suffering as Ghanaians

In a video, she showed all the food she prepared using just 69 cents (GH₵9) and said as long as a person has legal documentation abroad, they enjoy life

She encouraged Ghanaians not to allow the government to deceive them with lies that things are hard everywhere

An elderly Ghanaian woman has recently started a massive conversation online after sharing how good her life is abroad.

Ghanaian woman at the teaching showing food she has prepared Photo credit: @mamak/TikTok

The TikTok post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of @mamak had the woman initially showing the food she had prepared for an extremely low price and followed it up by saying that she and her family are living their best lives abroad because they have the proper documentation.

According to her, the only people who may complain of a challenging life abroad are those who came there through illegal means and have no documents.

The mother also admonished Ghanaians not to let the country's leaders deceive them with the excuse that things are bad everywhere else because that is not the case. She mentioned that pressure must be mounted on the government to ensure things get better in Ghana.

Spain-Based Ghanaian Man Reveals He Makes GH₵12,000 Per Month As A Cleaner

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian young man named George Kofi Bondzie was recently granted an interview by DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, where he opened up about what he does for a living after migrating to Spain.

The YouTube video sighted by YEN.com.gh had George recounting that he works as a cleaner in a slaughterhouse in Spain and his monthly salary is €1,200 (GH₵12,610).

Sharing more about his journey, the young man revealed that he first left Ghana for Italy and eventually found his way to Spain. He joined his father, who was already there and stayed with him for 2 years with no job because he did not have the needed documentation.

He eventually got married to a citizen of Spain, through which he got papers to start working. According to him, he has been living abroad for six years but has been working fully for two years.

