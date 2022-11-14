A young student aspiring to be the dining hall prefect has set the internet ablaze after he walked onto the podium to read his manifesto from a loaf of bread

The way the young man approached the podium, and his style of walking got many people laughing hard at the video

The video has sparked reactions on social media as some cast their votes for him and declare him winner

An aspiring dining hall prefect for one senior high school has turned heads on social media after he won the voices of many students and netizens by reading his manifesto from a loaf of bread.

The young man melted the hearts of many netizens with many even confessing to voting for him if they were given the nod to do so.

Walking confidently to the podium to read his manifesto to the school, he was dressed in the appropriate school uniform as he held his his black bag in his hand.

Once he got to the podium, he reached out for the loaf of bread from his backpack. Immediately he took the bread out, it was met with cheers from the students.

He removed the manifesto from the loaf of bread, and this had the students going wild.

Video of aspiring dining hall prefect of an SHS gets many people talking

efua_me remarked:

Akoa wei

atsweithesalon commented:

I hope he won though cus woahhhhhhhh

_essiebee_ said:

This one is a future Ghanaian politician

mzzsamanthayeboah commented:

ahh Charley

djnestle_promo said:

he has won pls no more competition

its_budublak said:

I like what I see already

etty_gorgeous remarked:

His competitors should just give up already

jeans_hood stated:

No two ways I’m sure he won

nadia_gyamfi said:

It’s the walking for meas if he is about to do something sensible

