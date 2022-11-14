Aspiring Dining Hall Prefect Reads Manifesto From Loaf Of Bread, Video Causes Stir
- A young student aspiring to be the dining hall prefect has set the internet ablaze after he walked onto the podium to read his manifesto from a loaf of bread
- The way the young man approached the podium, and his style of walking got many people laughing hard at the video
- The video has sparked reactions on social media as some cast their votes for him and declare him winner
An aspiring dining hall prefect for one senior high school has turned heads on social media after he won the voices of many students and netizens by reading his manifesto from a loaf of bread.
The young man melted the hearts of many netizens with many even confessing to voting for him if they were given the nod to do so.
Walking confidently to the podium to read his manifesto to the school, he was dressed in the appropriate school uniform as he held his his black bag in his hand.
Once he got to the podium, he reached out for the loaf of bread from his backpack. Immediately he took the bread out, it was met with cheers from the students.
He removed the manifesto from the loaf of bread, and this had the students going wild.
Video of aspiring dining hall prefect of an SHS gets many people talking
efua_me remarked:
Akoa wei
atsweithesalon commented:
I hope he won though cus woahhhhhhhh
_essiebee_ said:
This one is a future Ghanaian politician
mzzsamanthayeboah commented:
ahh Charley
djnestle_promo said:
he has won pls no more competition
its_budublak said:
I like what I see already
etty_gorgeous remarked:
His competitors should just give up already
jeans_hood stated:
No two ways I’m sure he won
nadia_gyamfi said:
It’s the walking for meas if he is about to do something sensible
Source: YEN.com.gh