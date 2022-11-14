A beautiful African bride has gotten the internet buzzing after she wore a white pair of sneakers on her wedding day

With her husband by her side, she held onto his arm, and their two stunning bridesmaids led the bridal trail in a majestic manner

The video has gotten many people airing out their opinions about the newlywed's style of tying the knot

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A stunning bride has caused a stir on social media after she wore a pair of white sneakers to walk down the aisle on her wedding day.

Bride rocks sneakers on wedding day. Photo Source: patrickkitenge35

Source: Instagram

In the video, she was dressed in a lovely white sleeveless gown with strap hands made of white lace. She had a short white veil covering her head, with a white bouquet in one hand and the other hand holding onto her dress.

She had two bridesmaids who led the bridal procession. They danced in a majestic manner. However, the dance moves of the ladies have also sparked reactions among netizens.

As the bridesmaids led the bridal trail, she held onto her husband's arm as they walked through the gates of the church.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Video of bride wearing sneakers to wedding causes stir

atsweithesalon:

Is this supposed to be their wedding reception or hort, I don't gerrit

queensyard_:

The bridesmaid their dancing skills thoughAh is wedding by force

_osikanii_:

Maids of honour wey them dress like “the nun” horror movie no. Eii

_prynx:

It's the bridesmaid's performance for me❤️

call.me.adwoa:

I don't think they are bridesmaids oo ... These are actually flower girls

akosua_elsiee:

Oh chale

DiAsa: Plus-size Season 5 Winner Thrills Adult Fans With Fire Dance Moves, Video Causes Stir

YEN.com.gh previously reported that reigning Season 5 winner of Di Asa, Racheal Anny, has shown that even after the much-anticipated dance competition reality show, she still has the moves as she displayed them in a recent video.

Displaying her moves at the unveiling of the new Queens for the upcoming sixth season which was held in a plush ceremony on November 10, 2022, Anny danced with so much energy and enthusiasm.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh