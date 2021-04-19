Two random ladies who bumped into each other on social media have warmed hearts online

The duo who shared nothing in common hitherto their meeting discovered they looked so much alike

They decided to meet each other for the first time and recorded their fun time for all to see

YEN.com.gh has chanced upon what many would consider as one of the rarest happenings in our current dispensation following the release of a video with 2 ladies.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, two ladies who were living life on their own terms, 'bumped into each' other online and could easily pass as identical twin sisters.

According to a story sighted on the Instagram page of Ghanafuodotcom, the two ladies who are not related in any way, found out that they shared the same looks.

They then decided to meet and have fun and also show the world their remarkable resemblance as they danced in a pool.

The video saw one of the 'twin' girls covering her face at the beginning as they danced in what looked like a swimming pool in a hotel.

A few seconds into the video, the 'second twin sister' put her hands down to reveal her face and showed their striking resemblance.

The back story, according to the post, had it that the two pretty ladies met online and decided to meet and flaunt their resemblance to the rest of the world.

