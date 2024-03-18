It has come to light that a Ghanaian prophet prophesied about the internet outage

In a video, he also opened up on plans God has for Lil Win and advised him to strengthen his relationship with God

Many people who saw the video shared varied opinions about the revelation made by the Ghanaian pastor

A video trending on social media has confirmed that a Ghanaian prophet, Eric Boahen, actually foresaw the recent internet outage in Ghana and other countries.

The video, which surfaced on TikTok on March 17, 2024, showed the moment the prophet was seen telling congregants of his church that he foresaw an internet outage in Ghana, hence urging them to pray for the country.

Prophecy about Lil Win

Prophet Eric Boahen added that 2024 will be a year of bliss and success for Ghanaian actor Kwadwo NkaNsah, popularly known as Lil Win.

He, therefore, urged the actor to strengthen his relationship with God in 2024.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 1500 likes and 100 comments

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the prophecy video

Netizens who reacted to the video shared varied opinions, with many expressing doubts over the man's prophecy about the internet outage.

smarthome20212 reacted:

Masa is not a prophecy pls the earth is shifting pls

KWAKU GALAXY reacted:

They can see but don’t have solution. They’ll say we need to pray but lemme tell you that those prayers doesn’t work

Yekini 1 wrote:

Wei , Wei , Wei . If GH becomes , you forgotten you also have friends . So it’s hard for our parliaments to pass laws for things like this?

Mavis Adu replied:

the same as our pastor said today

Mavis Adu reacted:

the same as our pastor said today

@Siratomic added:

When will they prophesy good thing about Ghana? Our biggest problem are these people

