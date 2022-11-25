A Nigerian man showed off the great thing he achieved in months as he made a video of a beautifully built house

Even though the building was yet to get the finishing touches, many people were wowed that he has been able to roof it

In April 2022, while the man was working on the foundation, he knelt before another man who prayed for him in the presence of people

A young Nigerian man, @fidelix_bullions, has gathered massive reactions online after posting a video of the house he built.

At the start of the clip, the young man was seen on his knees as another man prayed for him. During that period, the foundation of the house was being worked on.

The man's comments section was filled with "congratulations". Photo source: TikTok/@fidelix_bullions

House roofed in 7 months

Seven months after he started the building project in April, the house was roofed, remaining only finishing touches.

Many people were in his comment section to congratulate him as some prayed for the same grace he had.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 100 comments with close to 5,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

israelthompson659 said:

"Congratulations bro man, it remain my own, and i believe it must no pass me by before the years Run out finish the woman must pay me."

DeeBoss said:

"I'm proud of you blood, you do the right thing thanks to god almighty."

Your sugar daddy said:

"Congratulations bro, more to come amen but abge make una Dey finsh house before posting."

Ibrahim Razak751 said:

"Congrat bruh I’m happy for you."

Emmanuelnelson said:

"Na to roof am be building, congratulations na man you be."

Bright said:

"More grace to complete it."

