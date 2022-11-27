An intelligent boy who was about to start school got many impressed after a video of him going through the letters of the alphabet surfaced

The clip had the parents of the 2-year-old pulling out various letters and asking him to identify them, and he correctly did that

Many internet users were wowed by the level of intelligence of the young boy who had never stepped foot in a classroom

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A smart baby boy recently left many mouths wide open after being captured in a video identifying the letters of the English alphabet with tremendous ease.

The cute little boy in his uniform on the first day of school and holding a logo, surprised elderly woman Photo credit: @oyinda_tl/TikTok,drbimages/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok timeline of @oyinda_tl had the parents of the 2-year-old boy bring out logos shaped in the letters of the alphabet and ask the boy to say what letter it was. Surprisingly, he was able to identify all the letters correctly.

The boy's parents revealed that the day they filmed him was the first time he was going to school. Many who saw the post took to the comments section to express how incredible the baby's brilliance is. At the time of this publication, over 43,000 likes with 1,501 comments and 837 shares have been racked up.

The full video has been linked below;

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earl

Source: YEN.com.gh