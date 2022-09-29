Ghanaian rapper Strongman Burner has shown netizens a new side of himself and three-year-old daughter Simona Osei Strong

In a video shared on the mini fashionista's Instagram account with 122K followers, Simona was learning the alphabet with her father

The video sparked admiration from followers of the baby model as they were impressed by her quest for knowledge

Strongman Burner's daughter, Simona Osei Strong, has proven she is not only entertaining but also clever.

Strongman teaching Simona her ABCs Photo Source: @simonaoseistrong

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on the young lifestyle influencer's Instagram, Strongman was on daddy duties going through words that begin with the various letters of the alphabet. With the help of a mini alphabet book, Strongman pointed at the alphabet while Simona mentioned the corresponding words.

The father-daughter duo went through all 26 letters of the alphabet, exhibiting fantastic pronunciation. Despite being in study mode, Simona showed off her fashionista side with the blazer she was rocking.

Her caption gave the impression she had asked her tired father to read the letters to her as she looked to practice her pronunciation and learn more words.

The caption of her video read;

Team smart Simona No sleep for daddy cos I wanted to learn

Simona's Video Sparks Positive Reactions From Her Followers

Fire, heart, laughing with tears, and smiling face with heart-eyes emojis filled Simona's comment section as the video amused many.

jessypurple

This little might be some angel

x2guda

This is so satisfying to watch

adjoa_maxine

Awesome …. Where did you buy the book please

emmacarr86

S for Simona......S for Simona So Smart

narhna_quami__

Very necessary Simona

fan_of_daboykenzi

This girl will be great

Strongman Burner's 3-Year-Old Daughter Simona Osei Strong Wins First Ever Model Award

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported on Simona Osei Strong winning her first-ever award at age three. The daughter of Ghanaian rapper Strongman Burner with his wife, Nana Ama Strong, the Breakout Model of the Year award at the Ghana Models Awards Juniors.

The mini influencer received a plaque and a citation from the Ghana Models Awards Secretariat for her work as a baby model.

Source: YEN.com.gh