A young Nigerian man stirred massive reactions with a flamboyant demonstration of his wealth in a video

Holding a big bundle of N100 notes, he sprayed the money with reckless abandon as many people watched

Nigerians were surprised that he was unfazed by an MC hyping and asking him who he used as he sang his praise

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A video shared by @india_ambassador has shown the moment a young Nigerian man held a bundle of N100 notes and kept spraying them in front of a friend.

In the TikTok clip, some ladies were seen standing beside him as he sprayed the money. They were holding more bundles of naira notes for his use.

The man kept spraying N100 notes without care in a viral video. Photo source: TikTok/@india_ambassador

Source: UGC

Man Sprays N100 Notes At Event

Many people gathered to watch what the rich young man was doing. In another clip, the same man sprayed his mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

As he was throwing naira notes around, the MC kept singing:

"Who you use?"

Watch the video below:

Netizens Criticise Man Spraying <oney

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with more than 20,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

user1622323096182 wondered:

"Shey na life this one they live?"

Godswill said:

"There are many standing by and are watching and very hungry."

Icondardy said:

"And I never chop since morning."

David Heart said:

"Surely God will pay you guy's back some day."

Jesse James said:

"My bro why can't you go there and help the needy."

Moses Isuman said:

"Na only one person Dey spray money."

@Humble_Angel said:

"I will be rich till my old age."

ogidan endurance said:

"Chai instead of you to spray some to those mom chai."

Nigerian Hairdresser Causes Stir in Video as She Flaunts Bag of Money She Made During Freedom Party

In other news, a Nigerian lady caught the attention of TikTok users after flaunting the amount of money she received from her freedom party.

Nancy Billions, who had just finished her apprenticeship as a hairdresser shared a video, showing off a bag full of money, revealing she was about to open her shop. She also showed guests at her graduation party spraying money on her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng