Ghanaian actress and television host Moesha Boduong became a household name due to how endowed she is and her lavish lifestyle

While many might see her as a bad influence on the youth, Moesha seems to be the role model of a JHS student who said her dream job was to be like her

The young lady's comments have sparked mixed reactions from social media users, with some expressing concern over her ideal job

Before announcing that she had repented and given her life to Christ, Moesha Boduong had lived a luxurious and lavish life, mostly showing off her expensive clothes and car. The actress, very much aware of how blessed she was, constantly showed off her curvy and endowed body to the appreciation of many.

Despite turning a new leaf, the past actions of Moesha have left a deep impression on many, particularly this young Junior High school student.

Young JHS Student Reveals Her Ideal Job

A video shared on Efiensem on Instagram and captured by YEN.com.gh captures a young lady whose dream job is to become a slay queen.

She revealed that she had already earned the term from her acquaintances due to her lifestyle and fashion style. When asked why she replied;

I want to flex myself

The confident young student further stated she would love to be a slay queen like Moesha Budoung and particularly mentioned the actress' backside, which seems to fascinate her.

Netizens React To JHS Student Who Wants To Be Like Moesha Boduong

