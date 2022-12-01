A Ghanaian woman has got netizens talking after she returned an amount of GH₵20,000 she found on a floor at a lorry station

Maame Serwaa said her doctrines as a Christian were against taking something that doesn’t belong to her hence her decision to return it

Social media users have commended the woman for her honesty and hard work

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A Ghanaian woman has become the talk of town after she returned an amount of GH₵20,000 she found while performing her duties as a cleaner at the lorry terminal station at Pankrono in Kumasi.

Speaking in an interview with , Maame Serwaa who also sells second-hand clothes revealed that during her usual clean up she found a rubber bag on the floor and opened it only to find out that it contained a bundle of GH₵200 notes.

She said after speaking to her mother about what had happened, she sent the money to her pastor to hold in trust with the hope that the owner comes looking for it.

A Ghanaian woman returns money she found at the lorry station while working at a lorry station Photo credit @Kessben FM/Facebook @Bloomberg/GettyImages

Source: UGC

“So I was at the same spot the next day when a man came inquiring about the money”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Maame Serwaa continued “after he convinced me that the money was his, I called the pastor and he went for it”

Maame Serwaa said that the man gave her 1000 cedis as a show of gratitude.

She said ever since news of what she has done broke out, many people have lashed out at her asking why she did not keep the money but went ahead to look for its owner

“My religion doesn’t teach me to that, the money is not mine to keep, so why should I keep it” she added.

Ghanaians commend Maame Serwaa for her honesty

Netizens who saw the video praised the woman for exhibiting honesty whereas others blessed her for the deed.

Kwadwo Gyamerah Maxwell

The day God will come the video will be played for the whole world to see. God bless you sister but remember that day there will be no light off

Crownme Steiner

This woman deserves something great. In this current Ghana herrrrrrhhh.

Maude Amidu

God richly bless you mama and may we not fall into temptation.

Atuah Jacob

This woman will be one of the oldest people in Ghana. One of her children will be of the richest people in Ghana.

Suzzy Boafo

God Cannot be put to shame There are still spirit-filled people; who are still serving God in spirit and in truth. Such people like myself and others like maame Serwaa will still meet Jesus the moment HE appears. God bless Maame Serwaa. Shame on all those Raining insults on maame Serwaa; they are all churchgoers, but not friends of Jesus. To God be the Glory

Kwesi Ackon: Taxi Driver Returns GH¢8k Woman Left In His Car; She Cries In Video

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that an amazing Ghanaian taxi driver whose name is yet to be identified has done the unthinkable on the morning of Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in a video that is fast topping social media charts.

In the footage, the driver had returned an amount of GH¢8,000 that was mistakenly dropped by a market woman in his vehicle.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh