GoldKay, a UK-based Ghanaian musician has appealed to be supported with just a fraction of the resources Black Stars are given

According to him, he would be able to fill the hugest auditoriums in the world if he gets only 5% of Black Stars' support

GoldKay whose real name is Nana Kay Agyekum made the statement after Ghana was squashed out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Nana Kay Agyekum, a UK-based Ghanaian singer and songwriter has promised to take Ghana music to the next level if given a fraction of the support Ghana's Black Stars receive.

In an appeal on his Twitter handle, the 2018 UK Based AfroBeats Artiste of the Year indicated that if he could get only 5% of the support the Ghana National Team receives, he will fill the largest auditoriums in the world.

"I equally deserve same support you given the black stars ⭐️ and trust me I can fill every auditorium in the world ," he said.

GoldKay, as he is popularly called, made this statement at a time when a lot of Ghanaians are disappointed with the performance of the Black Stars.

Just a week earlier, the Black Stars were eliminated from the Qatar 2022 World Cup as they finished bottom of Group H below Uruguay, South Korea and Portugal.

According to SportsBrief.com, the Black Stars were budgeted to have spent an excess of 8 million USD at the World Cup.

More about Nana Kay Agyekum AKA GoldKay

GoldKay got his big breakthrough in the music industry when he featured Lynx Entertainment's Kwami Eugene on his hit single Bluffin'. The song got massive airplay and garnered over 200k streams and views across digital streaming platforms and YouTube.

Badu Kobi's Failed Prophecy of Black Stars Defeating Uruguay

In a separate report, Ghanaian preacher, Prophet Dr Emmanuel Badu Kobi, delivered a prophecy ahead of Ghana's match against Uruguay in Qatar on Friday, December 2.

Prophet Dr Emmanuel Badu Kobi's prophecy

The Founder and General Overseer of Glorious Wave Church International prophesied that Ghana is already in the next round as he predicted a win for the Black Stars.

The preacher indicated that even if Uruguay scores the first goal, ''Ghanaians will at the end of the match have the celebration''.

Prophet Dr Kobi's prophecy failed as Ghana lost by two goals to nil despite being awarded a penalty, which captain André Dede Ayew failed to score.

