Prophet Dr Emmanuel Badu Kobi delivered a prophecy ahead of Ghana's match against Uruguay in Qatar on Friday, December 2

The preacher predicted a win for the Black Stars in a Facebook post, saying Ghana is already in the next round

His prophecy failed as Ghana lost by two goals to nil despite being awarded a penalty, and netizens have reacted online

Ghanaian preacher, Prophet Dr Emmanuel Badu Kobi, delivered a prophecy ahead of Ghana's match against Uruguay in Qatar on Friday, December 2.

Photos of Badu Kobi. Credit: Prophet Dr. Emmanuel Badu Kobi.

Source: Facebook

Prophet Dr Emmanuel Badu Kobi's prophesy

The Founder and General Overseer of Glorious Wave Church International prophesied that Ghana is already in the next round, predicting a win for the Black Stars of Ghana.

The preacher's subsequent prophesy indicated that even if Uruguay scores the first goal, ''Ghanaians will at the end of the match have the celebration''.

''There shall be a celebration all over Ghana. God is for Ghana,'' he said.

His prophecy failed as Ghana lost by two goals to nil despite being awarded a penalty, which captain André Dede Ayew failed to score.

Ghana and Uruguay did not qualify for the next round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The preacher has been at the receiving end of trolls following the match.

Read some of the comments below:

Netizens react to Prophet Dr Emmanuel Badu Kobi's prediction online

Wisdom Kpogo said:

This man again? What at all is wrong with this man?

Amb Dumbari David Nule posted:

Good morning Prophet. How was your night? You didn't cedis coming. Africans Accraing.

Kwabena Yeboah Manchester said:

My bet spoils because of you prophet why? How do I tell you to pay back in a way that will please the Lord?

Agawu Orijinal Timothy posted:

Ghana is already in which round? Home round or what?

Gideon Ifechukwu reacted:

Which God dey even communicate with una.

Callistus Enusah Yahaya claimed:

There is no prophet today. Once they continue to challenge the Bible, they will continue to be embarrassed. You guys are lucky. In the days of the Israelites. There were serious consequences for such false prophecies.

Augustine Amo Obidal commented:

Uruguay scored the first goal. God help Ghana.

Chris Otu shared:

It's a mistake. He was just predicting not prophesying. I am his spokesman.

Kwame Michael said:

This is where I have a problem. Our Lord is not a liar, and when you make these kinds of prophecies, and they don't come to pass, then it looks like you're making a mockery of our Lord.

Badu Kobi responds to Twene Jonas and Ken Agyapong following failed prophecies

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that the Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi reacted to criticism that has come his way after his prophecy failed.

In a social media post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram and attributed to the man of God, Badu Kobi noted that people were always silent when he did good things.

He, however, said the same people were quick to criticise him should something evil be said about them.

Source: YEN.com.gh