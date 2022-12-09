A woman who lives abroad has tackled a child who always brings home strange animals that she does not approve of

In a new video posted on TikTok by Justice Six, the girl in question was seen clutching a black bird that she brought into the house

The woman said she is very much scared of the bird and other animals that the girl keeps bringing home

The woman said the girl always likes to bring animals home. Photo credit: TikTok/@justice_six.

Source: UGC

The African woman tackled the little girl and wondered why she likes animals so much as to keep collecting them.

Little girl who likes animals goes viral

In the video which was posted on Thursday, December 8, the girl was clutching the bird like a pet as she explained why she took it to the woman.

She took it into the room as the woman explained her predicament about the child's obsession with animals.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

A lot of people are dropping their thoughts about the video in the comment section. See a few of the comments below:

@actually_sharon said:

"She will be such a good vet."

@ashleymorgan723 said:

"She said your black too."

@the friendlymusilma said:

"She is a real life Disney Princess."

@garry_556 said:

"The bird made the woman lose her English."

Source: Legit.ng