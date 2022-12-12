Some Ghanaians showed a swift response to Monday’s earth tremor by adhering to safety protocols usually advised in such situations

In a photo that has since gone viral, workers of an unnamed company were seen standing outside after the earth tremor occurred

Netizens who reacted to the photo commended the person for prioritizing their safety

News that parts of Greater Accra experienced mild earth tremors in the mid-morning of Monday, December 12 has put Ghanaians, especially persons living in the earthquake-prone areas on high alert.

A photo shared by @unrulyking00 on his Twitter handle captured the aftermath of the short-lived experience where workers of a company were pictured standing outside in an open place in case of any unforeseen contingency.

Ghanaians moved outside after mild earth tremor was recorded in parts of Accra Photo credit@unrulyking00/Twitter

Source: UGC

In the picture, workers numbering about 30 were standing outside with the hope that the tremor does not occur again.

Ghanaians react to the tremor

Netizens who saw the post commended them for being conscious of the safety protocols in such situations and adhering to them.

Others also wondered why the workers would leave the office there to stand under trees without recourse to the fact that the trees could also have been affected.

@asantedek

That's precautionary bro, why is it funny??

ABOCHIE

Dem dey call dema families

@cobra12509

Should they be in the building ?

@Kwame90967267

Man no be wood. It's cast on man to die ones Flee for your life oga

Earth Tremor: McCarthy Hill, Weija, Tetegu, Kasoa, Dansoman, Kaneshie hit by 4.0 earth Quake

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that residents in parts of Accra including Weija, McCarthy Hill, Tetegu, Kasoa, Kaneshie, Dansoman and its environs on Monday, December 12, 2022, witnessed a 4.0 earthquake. The tremors are said to have occurred between the hours of 10:00 am and 12 noon.

According to the Android Earthquake Alerts System, the epicentre of the moderate earth tremor was located in the western part of Accra precisely 10 km from Gbawe.

The natural phenomenon is said to have occurred twice in a matter of five hours with the first one being recorded at 6:53 am. Ghana Records 4.0 Magnitude Earthquake.

The seismic movement is said to have reached magnitude 4.0 which makes it one of the strongest earthquakes in Ghana. Barely after the natural occurrence, several residents in the affected areas took to their social media timelines to share their experience with some still in shock.

Source: YEN.com.gh