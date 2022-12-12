Parts of the capital city on Monday, December 12, 2022, were hit by a 4.0 magnitude earth tremor

Some residents in the affected areas say they experienced a couple of the earth movements which occurred between 10 and 12 noon

The Android Earthquake Alerts System recorded the natural occurrence as a 4.0 magnitude and reports that it took place as far as 10km from Gbawe

Residents in parts of Accra including Weija, McCarthy Hill, Tetegu, Kasoa, Kaneshie, Dansoman and its environs on Monday, December 12, 2022, witnessed a 4.0 earthquake.

The tremors are said to have occurred between the hours of 10:00 am and 12 noon.

A shot of the information captured on Google reporting the Monday earthquake; a man in shock, some cracks on walls Image Credit: @GHANANEWSAGENCY/Twitter @dailygraphicghana

Source: Getty Images

Earth Tremor: Epicentre Of Monday Earthquake Was 10Km From Gbawe

According to the Android Earthquake Alerts System, the epicentre of the moderate earth tremor was located in the western part of Accra precisely 10 km from Gbawe.

The natural phenomenon is said to have occurred twice in a matter of five hours with the first one being recorded at 6:53 am.

Ghana Records 4.0 Magnitude Earthquake

The seismic movement is said to have reached magnitude 4.0 which makes it one of the strongest earthquakes in Ghana.

Barely after the natural occurrence, several residents in the affected areas took to their social media timelines to share their experience with some still in shock.

@EmmanuelDogbevi

I was sitting in one of the banquet halls at Kempinski Hotel in Accra during a World Bank event when I felt the ground under my feet shake and felt some impact on the walls. It was an earth tremor. #Ghana #EarthTremor

@MikeOkuley

Was it earth tremor or earthquake? Or I was the only person who felt it?

@KojoNketsia

Second earth tremor within the last two hours....

@iamowusuaa

Bro my laptop was shaking on the bed . I thought I was having a seizure staring at it…it was an earth tremor ‍♀️

Accra, Kasoa, Other Parts Of Ghana Experience Earth Tremor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that in June 2022 residents of parts of Accra and adjoining towns to the nation's capital have been left horrified after an earth tremor hit parts of Ghana.

The tremor which struck on the night of Wednesday, June 24, 2020, between 10:45 pm and 11:00 pm, affected areas such as Dansoman, Achimota Mile 7, Spintex, and North Kaneshie in Accra.

Source: YEN.com.gh