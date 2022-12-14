While she was going about her business, a waitress got a sweet surprise at her workplace

A man who sat as a customer pulled a surprise marriage proposal on her to the amazement of fun seekers present

The cute video has elicited emotional reactions as social media users celebrated the engaged lady

An emerging video has shown the moment a waitress was treated to a lovely marriage proposal while at work.

In the clip the excited lady shared on TikTok, she held a drink and headed to present it to a customer.

The lady was stunned by the proposal. Photo Credit: TikTok/@omoshalewa15

Source: UGC

On getting to the table, she dropped the drink and stood up to a huge shock. A man who sat with other customers got up and approached her with a bouquet of flowers as he proposed to her.

People who witnessed what was going on screamed out in excitement as the lady tried to contain her shock.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

She was speechless as the man hugged her.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions to proposal video

Ebunoluwapo said:

"So cute see me smiling."

lopemi said:

"This is beautiful baby."

Ewaade shoppables said:

"Awwwn congrats ma’am."

user5058781170183 said:

"Congratulations oko mhi."

Taiyelolu said:

"Congratulations sweetie."

@Blessing 155 said:

"Congrats baby dis was d way I met my hubby still he stood by me and showed me loved and never used d fact he met me in a club."

Man proposes to a lady in a river

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a man had proposed to a lady in a river.

A short video shared by @proposalgh on TikTok showed how the lovely and unique proposal went down.

Gigantic white letters arranged to read 'BE MY WIFE' stood at the river bank while two young violists stood close to the inscription awaiting the lovebirds.

In one instance, the couple appeared on a staircase that led to the river. The man carefully led his woman down into the river blindfolded by his right palm. The man could be seen speaking inaudibly into her ear.

As they neared the river bank, the violists began playing the love song Perfect by Ed Sheeran. The woman began sobbing despite that he had not taken his hand off her face. The clip ended with the lady wiping tears from her eyes as he finally permitted her to see.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng