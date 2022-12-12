A young Ghanaian man has shown his affection to his wife-to-be after he proposed marriage to her in a romantic manner

In the video making rounds on social media, the bride-to-be was enveloped with emotion as she did not anticipate such a move

Netizens who saw the video praised the man for honouring the lady with a beautiful gesture

A young woman’s reaction after her boyfriend proposed marriage has elicited an emotional response from netizens online.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @proposalgh, a beautiful dark-skinned lady was captured in the company of a young man, probably her friend as they entered the beach at night.

Young Ghanaian man proposes marriage to his girlfriend at the beach Photo credit@proposalgh/TikTok

The lady was initially confused after being greeted by photographers and flashes of camera light upon her entrance.

She was then led to a place on the beach only to see her boyfriend holding flowers and standing in front of huge marquee lights with the inscription "BE MY WIFE".

At that moment, the young woman who was overcome with emotion went down on her knees in disbelief as his boyfriend walked gently towards her, picked her up and gave her a tight hug.

The young lady cried as her friends threw flower petals on the soon-to-be couple.

Ghanaians react to the marriage proposal

The 1-minute 12-second video generated a lot of reaction with many expressing how lovely the gesture is.

Others also wished to experience such a moment soon.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 190,000 likes and 2000 comments.

Akua_mp · Following

The boyfriend sef ano get who am I to crave for this

Zeb Tufoin

The part she went down on both knees Tells it all.. I surrender all for this journey of life, let's Go the journey

DEACTANONVERBA

This is the best proposal I've ever witness .This is lovely

Romantic Ghanaian Husband Gifts His Bride A Car On Their Traditional Wedding Which Doubles As Her Birthday

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man has recently got many social media users falling in love after pulling a pleasant surprise on his traditional wedding ceremony for his bride.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @shegelabobor had the beautiful lady in her gorgeous traditional wear being gifted with a white car.

The young lady seemed very surprised by the present. Aside from the day being her traditional wedding, it was also her birthday.

The post was shared with the caption

Brides Traditional Wedding Day was Her Birthday & the Groom #SURPRISED her with a New Car.

