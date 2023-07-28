The week under review proved to be an exciting one with many human interest stories gaining traction in the media circus

From stories of a family of four being deported from Canada, a young man helping others to secure scholarships and cucmber seller opening up on why business is good

YEN.com.gh brings you stories that made waves and generated a lot of buzz online

As the week inches to a close, YEN.com.gh brings you some top publications that triggered a lot of reactions and got social media buzzing.

Family deported from Canada

A man and his family were dealt a big blow after they were deported from Canada immediately after arriving there.

The shocking story of the man and his family was told on TikTok by Adaeze Ozoha, who said the family was sent packing right at the airport.

On arrival in Canada, the immigration officials checked their documents and found out that they were on a visit and did not a permanent visas as they were made believed by the agent.

Less-endowed boy helping others to get Full Scholarships

Peter Dadzie, a student of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, is now helping other less-endowed students also to get similar opportunities as he did.

Peter who got free admission to study at the univesity has opened a foundation and hopes to help many young people overcome the barriers to their education.

We now have 43 young people under our year-long mentorship program. While assisting them to apply for scholarships, we are raising funds to grant our own scholarships so many more young people can have access to quality education without any barriers.

Cucumber Seller At Agbogbloshie Says Many Ghanaian Women Buy From Her But Not Only For Food

A market woman who sells at Agbogbloshie market got tongues wagging after she disclosed that cucumbers have gained popularity among Ghanaian women, not for their nutritional value but for the unconventional purposes they serve.

While she did not exactly mention the purpose why patonage of her cucumbers was on the increase, she implied that these cucumbers are used for self-gratification in the bedroom.

Teacher in trouble for marking student zero

A move by a teacher to disgrace a student backfired after he asked him a question about marriage .

The student gave a lay man's view on what the concept is but the teacher marked him down and scolded him.

"Marriage is when a woman leaves her parents and meets a man who is being disturbed by his parents to get married". “Marriage happens when the parents of a girl say to her "you are big woman now. We can't feed you again. Better go And find a man who will start feeding you. "And the girl meet with a man whose parents shout at him to marry. please you are now a big man. Both of them test themselves and become happy. Then agree to live together, and start doing nonsense to have children.” However, the furious teacher scored the pupil zero and asked the pupil to come over to his office.

Social media users have lashed out at the teacher over his decision to score the studet zero.

Ghanaian boiled corn seller inspires many

A young Ghanaian man who makes a living by selling boiled corn has become a source of inspiration to many.

The video viral TikTok video showed the moment when the young man was spotted going about his duties selling his food product.

The young man proved that he places prominence on his appearance as he dressed nicely as if he was attending an event or hanging out with some friends.

These stories rocked the social media world and triggered alot of eactions during the week under review.

