A Ghanaian man has been enlisted into the United States (US) Army after ditching the Ghana Police Service for a better life abroad.

The young man, identified on his socials as Kobby Kay, served as an officer in the Ghana Police Service for a couple of years before quitting to seek greener pastures in the US.

Kobby Kay, the ex-police officer

A video making rounds on social media rolled over old photos of Kobby Kay in his Ghana Police uniform while on duty.

The video, as sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, transitioned from the young man's days as a police officer in Ghana to his new adventure in the US Army.

"Congratulations Gee, more wins, keep soaring higher," the caption accompanying the video read.

Netizens extend their congrats

Netizens who came across his video on the TiTok page of yaatrimud377 congratulated the young man, with many tapping into his blessing.

A few of the reactions to the video of the ex-police officer, which had raked in over 4.1klikes and 105 comments, as of the time of drafting this report, have been listed below.

Bernard Boansi said:

"by now the girl who didn't except his love proposal is here watching."

yaatrimud377 replied:

"Ei.mo kasa oooo."

@Ewuradwoah_1 also said:

"I tap in for my brother in Jesus mighty name."

kwakubempong reacted:

"Is it not one of the police men we saw online taking pictures with the US soldiers when they visited Ghana with the Veep?"

yaatrimud377 replied again

"No pls."

user also reacted:

"Green card is better Ghana card, choose wisely."

.Mista Frimpong—999 commented:

"Lord pls make it happen for me too."

Nii_Adjei_ also commented:

"I have said it before and I am saying again. If you get chance to leave Ghana? GO DONT look back.."

Celebrity Ghanaian soldier rejoices as he relocates to US, looks fresh in new video

In a related YEN.com.gh story, a Ghanaian soldier, Raymond Kwakusoldi is trending after he shared a video announcing that he had relocated to the US.

He looked visibly excited in the photos of him in his new environment.

Many people who reacted to the post also shared varied opinions on the matter

