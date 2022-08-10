Donna Arthur, a grateful Ghanaian young lady, has resorted to her LinkedIn timeline to list some of the good news she has received so far in 2022

The recent University of Ghana graduate celebrated successfully completing her master's degree in Fine Arts

She also got married to her partner the same month she bagged her second degree, and she describes the month of July as her best so far

A gorgeous Ghanaian lady by the name of Donna Arthur has recently taken to social media to open up about all the good things the month of July, 2022 brought her.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Donna had her recounting that she successfully completed her master's degree at the University of Ghana, Legon and in the same month got married to her partner.

Donna, in her graduation gown posing for the camera and leaning by a table Photo credit: Donna Arthur/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

The young lady expressed her gratitude to God and appreciated Him for all the good things that have come her way. For Donna, July 2022 was the best month of her life.

Her actual post read;

"July 2022 was the best month of my life! I married my soulmate, my best friend, my everything Mr.Christopher Arthur Thank you my King for always being right beside me through it allI love you!❤️❤️❤️and then God crowned my head with a Masters Degree! Indeed, What God Cannot Do Does Not Exist!!!"

Donna's post attracted a lot of warm responses from social media users. At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 2,000 reactions with over 130 comments.

