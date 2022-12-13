A Ghanaian lady's reaction after her dad paid her a surprised visit has got people talking online

In a video on TikTok, the lady said her dad came all the way from Wa to Accra to see her

Netizens who saw the video applauded the man for his show of love and affection towards his daughter

A Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to share how strong the bond between her and her dad is.

The young lady @nikigranny narrated how her dad travelled all the from Wa in Upper West Region just to visit her in Accra because he miss her.

In the video shared on TikTok, the lady filmed herself and her dad taking a stroll at her workplace.

The young lady could not hide her joy after her dad paid her a surprised visit at the office Photo credit@nikigranny/TikTok

The dad who was smiling all along held her daughter’s bag as they walked together.

The video was captioned “a surprised visit from my father at the office today. All the way from Wa to Accra just because he missed me. Please help me say thank you to my daddy".

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 13,000 and 400 comments.

Akua Sweet473

aww some fathers err mine use to come to my sch without my notice hmmm but he's gone

Alhassan kd

he will be a good father inlaw paaa

Suzzy Panka4

Father love ❤️is always the best

yusifrahinatu

hmmmmmmm we will never get this feeling from dady cos he passed away when we were kids may all gone souls continue to rest in perfect peace

userHassan

Thanks Daddy we love you am also from Wa

Beautiful 27-Year-Old Ghanaian Mother With Her 16-Year-Old Daughter Wows Many On Social Media

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a beautiful Ghanaian young lady has recently attracted a lot of netizens from social media users after a video of herself and her daughter surfaced online.

The TikTok post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of @babyserwaa had her revealing that she is 27 years old while her teenage daughter is 16 years old.

In the video, they had hopped on to one of the trending TikTok songs and she shared the post with the caption.

“Tiktok trend with my teenage daughter”

The dance video of the mother and child got over 20,000 likes with more than 300 people commenting and close to 130 shares. The comments section was however later put off.

