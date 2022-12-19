Ghanaian musician A-Plus has inspired netizens with his life story and how he struggled in his bid to become successful

In a Facebook post, A-Plus revealed that initially, he was homeless when he came to Accra and had to pass out the night in shops

Netizens who saw the post have commended him for not giving up on his ambitions despite the hindrances

Ghanaian musician, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly referred to as A-Plus has gone public on his past and how he defied the odds in his rise to stardom.

A-Plus in a post sighted on his Facebook page opened up on his humble beginning where he shared how he came to Accra in 1998 with ₵50 as money for studio time.

He said that he often slept in shops and perched with friends because he had no place to call home.

“In 1998, I walked from Gomoa Asebu to Winneba Junction, where I got on board a "trotro to Accra. Darkuman Junction, to be precise. My mission here was to record a demo at Slim Buster's studio. I didn't have a place to spend the night or money to pay for a hotel. What I had was five hundred thousand (500.000) old Ghana cedis, equivalent to 50 cedis today, to pay for my studio time.

My first year in this city was hell. I was homeless for a very long period and sometimes spent the night in the voice room at Slim Buster's studio or with friends. Occasionally, Tic Tac picked me up, and we will walk from Darkoman Junction to Nana King's studio at Dansoman Exhibition Roundabout” he wrote.

The ”Aben be bom” hitmaker who has a degree in public administration and is currently reading law says he hopes his story will motivate someone never to give up when faced with difficulties.

“To all of you out there working hard to achieve your dreams, you will make it. Though I may never meet you in this short life, wherever you are, remember that I'll continue praying for you. If I get the opportunity to help you, I'll not hesitate.

Always remember that there is an opportunity for every willing heart and that if we have the strength to continue knocking harder and harder at the door we will surely wake someone up who will open it and let us in. If you are passionate about something, keep working hard towards it, and when you get fed up and feel like giving up, remember that success comes when you dare to continue doing what you are fed up with doing” he added.

Ghanaians react to the life story of A-Plus

Netizens who saw the post applauded the A-plus for inspiring others with his lived experience.

Adofo Emmanuel

I read your story with tears in my eyes. A lot of young Ghanaians go through this daily but they have no help and no one to motivate them. I always say that you will become the president of this country and turn things around for the better. Thanks for sharing

Boadi Kwame Nyansaboakwa Martinson

I'm inspired. One lesson I took from your write-up is DETERMINATION AND THE CAN DO SPIRIT. The road has been rough and muddy but we'll surely get there

Ixmee Bygel Dominic

Awwww Thanks for this, I waked up feeling bored throughout . After reading am relieved . Nyametiase ampa

Williams Wilson

I love this. Very inspiring and worth reading a hundred times... "Obiaa be ye yie" mpa

