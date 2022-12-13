A young lady has expressed amazement at how some people prefer to have their ex-boyfriends or girlfriends as friends

In a video shared on TikTok, she said the excuse that an ex might be of help one day is simply not a good reason enough

Netizens have also shared diverse opinions on the matter

A young lady has stoked controversy online after she remarked that it is not advisable to keep on being friends with your ex.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, @missenny1 who expressed her opinion on the issue said the common excuse that one might need help from an ex hence that friendship is wrong and should not be encouraged.

“Among all the people in the world, is it your ex that you think will help you, are you for real,” she said.

Young lady expresses shock as to why people still become friends with their ex Photo credit@missenny1/TikTok @Prostock-Studio/GettyImages

Many netizens who saw the video were divided in their opinion.

For others, there was nothing wrong with a guy or girl befriending an ex whereas others also sided with the lady and shared how their partners eventually returned to their ex under the same pretext.

Riama

I guess it depends on how you define “friend

King Astro

I didn't approach her to be friends so once we're done, that's it. And we're not enemies either- I once loved her.

maameyaaboatemaa0

My ex is my friend, he is even married now and am not, we barely talk but we stay in the same area so I see him around most of the time

Love of your life

It’s actually not possible even tho he wants it,I don’t want!!!!!!

Nana Adwoa Konadu

Ex can be your friend oo sometimes it happens. If it didn’t work out , it doesn’t mean we should be enemies

