A Ghanaian lady has expressed discontent with guys who are very stingy when it comes to spending money on their loved ones

In a TikTok video, she said those guys are often the ones who prefer ladies who are deemed as high class in society

She sighted how some men are not willing to cross a certain amount when it comes to giving their loved ones money

A young lady has lashed out at stingy men who are so obsessed with getting a lady who is deemed classy to date.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, @_vanisa1 in sharing her opinion on the issue expressed displeasure with men who want to date high ladies yet are reluctant to spend money on certain things deemed as luxurious.

Ghanaian lady berates some stingy for being stingy Photo credit@_vanisa1/TikTok

Source: UGC

“You want a lady who is classy but yet the highest amount of money you will send to someone is 100 cedis” she said with a grim look on her face.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian Policeman Complains About Difficulty In Finding A Girlfriend

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian policeman has taken to social media to vent out his frustration over his failure to get a lover.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young man @mensahgideon187 wondered if there was something wrong with his appearance due to the number of women that have turned down his proposals.

He said so far every woman that he has professed love to has turned down his request with the excuse that she is already dating someone else.

The open confession by the young policeman has sparked a lot of responses from netizens with some saying he doesn't go in for a woman of his class whereas others have urged him to keep on searching.

At the time of writing the report, the video had garnered over 19,000 likes and 1000 comments.

Also, a Ghanaian woman has recently taken to social media to open up about a situation she finds herself in.

Her post on the popular Facebook group called Tell It Moms had her sharing that there was a particular car she dreamt of owning one day and most people around her could testify to it.

I have always wanted to buy a particular car but because we were budgeting I kept putting it off. Everyone who knows me knows how long I have been dreaming about this car.

On her 40th birthday, however, her former boyfriend surprised her with the car because of a promise he made her years ago.

"I received the car in my compound. I honestly thought it was from my husband, saa na it wasn't. It took me some time to figure out that it was from my ex. He promised when we were dating that when he made money he will buy me this car."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh