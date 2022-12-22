Photos showing the room of a lady, Noncedo Khala, have stirred reactions as people applauded her for a good arrangement

To make good use of space, she divided it into sections, placing many things on top of her cabinets

Among those who reacted to the snaps of the room were Facebook users who suggested ways she could improve the apartment

A young lady, Noncedo Khala, shared how she was able to make use of the space in her one-room apartment.

Pressed for the need to maximise the limited space, she took her time to put things in order with great creativity. She shared the photos on Facebook.

People said that her room looks very clean. Photo source: Noncedo Khala

She arranged her small room well

Unlike a big family-size bed common in rooms, Khala had a hostel-size bedframe placed close to the wall. Beside her couch is a small flat-screen TV on a shelf. Very close to the shelf is her fridge.

The lady was able to make out a kitchen by installing beautiful cabinets that house her foodstuff. Atop her cabinets and fridge are plates and other utensils.

Below are some of the reactions to her post:

Bokani Nleya said:

"Simple and nice but l suggest you put the sofa along the bed and let it face the TV, then swap the microwave and the stove to avoid heat kufridge otherwise you are clean girl."

Nolwande Ntsikiey Mamba said:

"Remove the stove near the fridge."

Memory Gwenzi said:

"Nice but fridge and stove must be separated."

Thabisa Jim Rara said:

"Very nice cc, I love ur TV stand."

Rose Mchwanadi said:

"Beautiful, remove all the containers put them inside the cupboard."

Isabel Ndimande said:

"Amazingly gorgeous."

Tsaone Letshoo said:

"Remove tht table next to the wardrobe ND put tv stand."

Bëllä Musweswe said:

"I love this, perfect for me.... I really love it."

Man decorates room well

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a man, @nyangechike, shared a video of the small apartment a person rented to show how the space was managed.

The man portioned the room well to accommodate his bed and chair. He placed his bedframe in a far corner of the room.

Facing the TV cabinet and centre table is a red three-seater with a big teddy bear sitting on it. In the short clip, the wall had male kicks on a shelf.

