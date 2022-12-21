An adorable little girl has become an internet sensation after she was spotted helping out her mother at work

With her cute voice, the little girl boldly begs passers-by to patronise her mother's snack business

The little kid named Precious has revealed why she does it and has been hailed by social media users

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A video of a little girl helping her mother to get customers for her snack business has caused a stir on social media.

MC Tochide Comedian had spotted the girl identified as Precious in Calabar one night, recorded her and shared the clip on TikTok.

She attracts customers for her mother. Photo Credit: TikTok/@mc_tochidecomedian

Source: UGC

He was marvelled by her passion and effort, saying he learnt something from it. In the clip, the girl stood by the show glass containing the snacks and would call out to passers-by to come and patronise them.

At some point, she would hold the hands of people passing by and try to drag them towards her mum's stand.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

One particular lady in a black dress who wasn't interested in the snacks eventually patronised them, perhaps moved by Precious' plea.

When quizzed by the comedian, Precious who is in primary one said she derives joy in what she does for her mum.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Imoleayo Olayinka39 said:

"Even while you are questioning her, she is like Oga I gat call my customers oooo, this is a child not pikin."

umehsochima said:

"This girl just reminded me of my late mum, she hawks rice and beans while I carries the gallon of water around together with her. R.I.P MUM."

Jazmine said:

"In as much as She's a Sweet girl and have the Spirit of Hustling, Her Safety Matter's alot coz Some People Walking may be Dangerous. Touch n Follow."

Ikmanbest said:

"As she has the spirit of helping her mom I pray may God help her in all aspects of life I will like to support her."

chido_25 said:

"Nice one even if you don’t want to buy you will buy because of the little queen."

popdaddy9 said:

"But please tell her mum to change her name precious biti bawo a good girl thou but that name have to be change."

Little girl dances in front of mum's shop to attract customers

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported about a Nigerian girl's passionate selfless contribution to her mum's hustle.

YEN.com.gh gathered that every day after school, the unidentified girl would put up an electrifying display in front of the mum's shop to attract customers.

In a video shared online, the kid seemed to have amassed a loyal fanbase as people could be seen watching with keen interest.

Netizens who appeared to be familiar with the talented kid said her mother's shop is situated in the Ajegunle area of Lagos.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng