A man became more grateful for the gift of life after he saw another man riding a bicycle with just one leg

In the clip posted on Wednesday, December 28, by Kaplorg PC, the cyclist expertly rode on a major road

The man said he saw the cyclist when he was going home and he decided to capture him in a video which has now gained 41.6k views

TikTok users are reacting to a video of a cyclist who rode his bicycle with just one leg.

The cyclist who is physically challenged rode expertly on a major road as if his legs were both intact.

The man has only one leg but he is able to ride a bicycle with it. Photo credit: TikTok/@_kaplorg_pc.

It is only on a closer look that it would become clear that the rider speeding away is lacking one leg.

Kaplorg PC, the user who posted the clip said he has become more grateful to God for his life seeing how happily the cyclist rode.

Many TikTok users who have seen how the man managed to ride the bicycle have said the video touched them.

As of Thursday, December 29, the video has gained over 2400 likes and 41.6k views on TikTok alone.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@golddestiny8 said:

"God is great."

@hannabenz34 commented:

"Thank you Jesus for my life."

@bigta55 said:

"How is it possible."

@Pablo Richie commented:

"Thank you God for the gift of life."

