A lady who is physically challenged has posted a video of the moment she used her legs to cut okra accurately

In the TikTok video posted on November 15 by Diaby, the lady lifted her two legs and clutched a sharp knife with one and okra with the other

TikTok users who have come across the video have been stunned at just how well she did the kitchen routine

TikTok users are reacting massively to a video of a young woman who used her legs to cut okra.

The video posted on November 15 by Diaby, showed that the lady is physically challenged and has no arms.

The young lady used her legs to perfectly cut okra. Photo credit: TikTok/@diaby2013.

While it is not clear what happened to her arms, what is obvious is how she has refused to be a burden to anyone.

Video of a girl cutting okra with legs viewed 1 million times on TikTok

In the short clip lasting about 39 seconds, she sat on a chair, lifted her legs and then used her right leg to clutch the knife and the left to hold the okra.

She did it so perfectly that anyone seeing it would think she is using her hands. She was not scared of the knife cutting her as she appeared to be very confident with her practised legs.

Other videos seen on her TikTok handles show a determined woman who does many things for herself instead of being a burden.

In one of the videos, she was seen mixing what looks like flour and in yet another video, she was seen threshing groundnut.

TikTok users have showered her with so much praise as they rushed to her comment section to bare their minds.

Watch the video below:

Reations from TikTok users

@aliyamoussa506 said:

"Courage."

@Ishaq said:

"Wow! Love you."

@sweetneetjackson commented:

"Amazing."

@bakisama8 said:

"I don't care what people say. I will eat your food. Alhamdulillah. I wish I could marry you."

