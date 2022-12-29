A man shared a video of a mentally-challenged man who showed his love for music as he danced to Make It Rain

The man who was in very dirty clothes lip-synced along to the song as a way to demonstrate he knew the lyrics

Many social media users who saw the video said that continuous playing of the song may help him

A short video shared by @isaac_manoly has shown the moment a mentally-challenged man crouched in front of a speaker and vibed to Fat Joe's Make It Rain.

At the start of the TikTok clip, the man danced before he started singing along to the 2006 hit song. For once, one may think he was only acting up.

Many people prayed for the man to regain his mental health. Photo source: TikTok/@isaac_manoly

Make It Rain song makes man happy

The way he sang along to the song shows it gave him some kind of nostalgia only he could explain. It was an emotional sight to see.

Many people who commented on the video said that listening to the song continually may go a long way to help his mental health.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered almost 3,000 comments with thousands of likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

ToMi-CoNdoN said:

"He still remember the lyrics. I pray he remember himself and get off that condition."

janatnalu971 said:

"This guy z nt mad he jst needs love."

Cesar Brandnew said:

"Legend never loses memory."

Fazza3 said:

"God please give this young guy quick recovery in Jesus name amen."

slimvalerie1 said:

"May God straight his healing hands upon this young man."

P.syte said:

"Goes to show you how powerful music is."

Lady helps with mad woman's baby

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a very kind Nigerian lady, @arikemi4, showed the moment she helped a mentally challenged woman to babysit her newborn in a video she shared online.

In the clip, she showed the mother picking through waste as she informed her that she was done carrying the child.

The lady then said that many sane people are struggling to have a child like the woman. Many people appreciated the lady's kindness.

