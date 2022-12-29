An elderly Ghanaian woman has advised men against the practice of using money to attract women into a relationship

In a video on TikTok, the woman rather suggested that men who seek to have a girlfriend should improve upon their dressing

Some social media users who also shared their opinions on ways to woo a lady agreed with her assertion

An elderly Ghanaian woman has offered a piece of advice to young men on how to win over a lady’s heart.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle @chariottravel, the woman who spoke aggressively said the major secret in winning a woman’s love is knowing how to dress.

She said rather than giving out money to a woman with the hope that she falls for you, use that money to improve your appearance.

“Don’t get money and give it to a lady as a token of your love. Rather use that money to improve your appearance. The lady herself will text and tell you she is in love with you” the old lady said with a grim look on her face.

Ghanaians share their opinion on the matter

The comments by the lady seem to have resonated with some netizens who took to the comment section to give their opinion on the matter.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 20,000 likes and 200 comments.

Kyle

Is it the same girls of 2022 or she is talking about the ones from 1890? ??

joeamponsah73

thank you so much GOD BLESS YOU

king serious o1

fantastic I love that

kaptin_mole

we know friends who dress well but are still struggling to get girlfriends

#JAH~BLESS

Guys somehow this woman is telling the truth

Richard Opoku

My grandmother always tells me this. Look good, the girl's go come

