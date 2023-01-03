A Ghanaian lady has got tongues wagging after she lashed out at her boyfriend for introducing himself to her family

In the video-making rounds on TikTok, the lady said she has been dating the guy for only two months and cannot believe that he has done this

Netizens who saw the video were divided in their opinion with some supporting the guy over his actions.

A young Ghanaian lady @wildsmile is trending on TikTok after a video of her lambasting her boyfriend went viral.

In the video, the visibly angry lady said her boyfriend, Kwame Stephen had gone behind her back to introduce himself to her dad.

According to the lady, she told Kwame that the relationship is still young hence they should take things slowly, a piece of advice the guy did not adhere to.

“I was there this morning when my father called to inform me that my boyfriend has officially introduced himself to him. I am suprised, I fear he might even submit items to my family to tell them that he is my husband meanwhile I have not said I want to marry him” she said in Twi.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who reacted to the video were divided in their opinion with some saying that Kwame is being treated this way probably because he is not rich.

Kyei Nwom

If Kwame get money like this no be the story

user5135107665770

You are his Target so be ready

shadrackkoomson60

He's a finished man, don't mind him

