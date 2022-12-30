A Ghanaian lady has got tongues wagging on social media after she admonished men to revise their notes on how they chat with women going into 2023

In a TikTok video, the lady said she won't tolerate I was just checking up on you messages next year

Netizens who reacted to the video shared diverse opinions on the lady's request

A Ghanaian woman has issued a friendly warning to guys over the method they often adopt when chatting with women.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, on TikTok, the young lady @krobisohemaa0 said that going into 2023 she will not entertain any guy who will get her number and waste her time with unnecessary questions and statements.

The lady said in 2023, statements like good morning, how are you doing and I just checking up on you will not be entertained hence guys should take notice.

Young lady advises guys to change how they chat with ladies in 2023 Photo credit @krobisohemaa0/TikTok

Ghanaians react to the warning

Netizens who reacted to the video called her bluff whereas other guys said they were never going to change their strategy.

Cashout$

nothing new for 2023. old story old ways naa

Francis Alhassan

nothing is going to change

Weltman Gilbert

New format will come don’t worry

STILL KANE

new format coming

kwamebronya37

Nanka d3n biom

Kingsley

good morning, so after the number what again are you expecting

Aaron tetteh

we will match u boot for boot

